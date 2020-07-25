LANSING — There is a great need for police officers across the state, and the Michigan State Police count on recruiting efforts to fill that need.
And although this year’s recruit school had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not canceled.
According to MSP Inspector Lisa Rish with the MSP Human Resources Division, Recruiting and Selection Section, the 138th Trooper Recruit School had been scheduled to begin in late May.
It was postponed due to COVID-19 safety, and will now begin Sept. 8.
“We need troopers statewide. But the target number to begin the 138th Trooper Recruit School is 65. During the selection process, each applicant selects three posts they are interested in being assigned to and they receive their post assignment prior to recruit school starting,” Rish said.
Trooper Recruit School is a 26-week residential program, and recruits are required to live at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing Sunday through Friday.
Minimum qualifications are:
Applicant must be at least 18 years old to take the Entry Level Law Enforcement Exam. A passing score is good for five years.
Applicant must be a United States citizen.
Applicant must be a Michigan resident by the time of recruit school graduation.
Applicant must have a valid Michigan driver’s license by recruit school graduation.
Applicant must be 21 by recruit school graduation.
Applicant must have a high school diploma or G.E.D. A college education is not required, though it is recommended.
Applicant may not have a felony conviction or be a suspect in any case in which conviction is likely.
Applicant must meet the Michigan Commission On Law Enforcement Standards minimum hearing requirements as well as the department’s Visual Acuity Standards.
Applicant must pass the MCOLES Physical Fitness Test.
Applicant must show a pattern of fiscal responsibility.
Applicants must have good moral character.
“We accept applications on a continuous basis,” Rish said.
Recruits are paid approximately $3,800 per month, including health benefits during recruit school. Base salary increases to approximately $50,000 annually with a raise upon completion of one year. Recruits are also given an opportunity to select and know their post assignment prior to the start of recruit school.
For information on how to begin the process, contact Trooper Kellie Shaffer at Shafferk@michigan.gov.
More information is available online at www.michigan.gov/msp, where the recruiting and selection process is fully detailed. People also are encouraged to connect with MSP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, or on the free mobile app MSP Mobile.