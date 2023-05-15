NEW BUFFALO — Michigan State Police are requesting assistance to identify a body that was recovered 35 years ago along the Lake Michigan shoreline in New Buffalo.
On April 8, 1988, a body washed ashore with police being unable to identify the individual.
The body was exhumed Nov. 9, 2021, to collect a DNA sample for CODIS entry and forensic genetic genealogy. Dental records are on file for comparison to known missing persons as well.
Recently, the data collected in 2021 was re-examined using newer forensic methods. The results indicate the body is that of a Black woman. According to a Monday news release, investigators have never been able to identify her, but believe up until this point that she was a white woman.
The body was described as a middle-aged woman, 40 to 60 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is thought to have been wearing a wig or braided extensions.
Clothing worn was described as a pair of men’s size-38 denim blue jeans with a wide double-ring, striped cloth belt. Underneath the jeans, she was wearing red, white and blue shorts with full-length panty hose. She was not wearing a top but did have on a sandy-colored front-clasped, heavy-duty brassiere. She also was wearing black-zippered, top ankle boots.
During the initial autopsy, it was discovered the individual underwent a hysterectomy. No other scars, marks or tattoos were present.
A forensic dental health examination indicated the overall presence of excellent dentistry. The examining doctor noted this individual likely did not smoke nor drink alcohol excessively due to the lack of staining observed. This same doctor also believed this individual may have come from an upper socioeconomic group, based on the porcelain bridge replacing a front tooth. He indicated this type of work was considered experimental at the time and was probably performed within the preceding five years of her death.
During the exhumation, authorities were assisted by Western Michigan University WMED Anthropology Department, Hannah Friedlander, MSP human remains analyst and the MSP Bomb Squad.
Anyone with information to identify this individual, can contact MSP Niles Post at 683-4411 or the New Buffalo Police Department at 469-1500.