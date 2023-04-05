BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works announced round two of two application periods opened Tuesday for the Going PRO Talent Fund.
This grant opportunity provides funds to local companies for training, developing and in some cases retaining employees, a news release stated.
“In the first cycle, our team helped secure $2.5 million in competitive grants from the State of Michigan’s Going PRO Talent Fund to help 33 local employers enhance their workforce,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, in a prepared statement. “There were four industries represented in the last cycle of awardees, which truly showcases that this unique grant opportunity can apply to a variety of sectors.”
Going PRO allows employers to apply for funds to train new and existing employees. The types of training programs eligible for funding include classroom training, which prepares individuals with the skill set required to meet the employer’s needs and diversify the skill sets of current employees, the release stated.
Employers can also receive onsite job training reimbursement for wages paid while training a new employee on a new process. Apprenticeships are also supported through Going PRO funds.
“Our team will help you through every step of the process,” O’Reilly said in a prepared statement. “If you’re eligible, we will work closely with you to determine trainings that would fit your company needs and complete your application. If you’re on the fence about it, reach out and we can talk about your training and hiring plans for 2023 and 2024. If Going PRO is not a fit for you, we provide many other services that can help your company grow.”
The second cycle of Going PRO Talent Fund grant applications are open through 5 p.m. May 24.
Employers are encouraged to reach out to Berrien County Business Solutions Manager Michael Mompremier at MompremierM@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren Business Solutions Manager Jennifer Leich at LeichJ@miworks.org to get started on the application process.
For more information about Going PRO, visit Michigan.gov/TalentFund or MiWorks.org/Training-Funds.