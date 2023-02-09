BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announced Wednesday they were awarded a $100,000 planning grant from Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan to connect formerly incarcerated residents to career pathways, while addressing the talent gap among manufacturers.
The foundation’s grant comes from the Michigan Justice Fund, which was created to support the economic mobility and overall success of people with criminal records. After the 12-month planning phase, an implementation grant will create a service where returning citizens earn an industry-recognized credential, making them ready to enter the workforce.