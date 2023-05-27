Kinexus Michigan Works web only.jpg
BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works is holding their next hiring event next week, which will include more than 20 employers on hand with open positions.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Michigan Works Service Center, located at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.

“Our hiring events have been a major success for Southwest Michigan employers and jobseekers. This job fair will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.

The list of employers at the job fair includes:

MDHHS Division of Environmental Health

West Woods of Bridgman Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

U.S. Army

New Products Corp.

Refresco

Help at Home

Modineer

First Student

Tri-County Head Start

Southwest Michigan CAA

USPS

Michigan Army National Guard

Express Employment Professionals

Special-Lite

Aludyne

Corewell Health

YouthBuild Benton Harbor

Michigan Works

BOSS Services

Vickers Engineering

Area Agency on Aging

LifeCare Ambulance

Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Jobseekers are encouraged to pre-register their attendance.