BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works is holding their next hiring event next week, which will include more than 20 employers on hand with open positions.
The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Michigan Works Service Center, located at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
“Our hiring events have been a major success for Southwest Michigan employers and jobseekers. This job fair will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.
The list of employers at the job fair includes:
MDHHS Division of Environmental Health
West Woods of Bridgman Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
U.S. Army
New Products Corp.
Refresco
Help at Home
Modineer
First Student
Tri-County Head Start
Southwest Michigan CAA
USPS
Michigan Army National Guard
Express Employment Professionals
Special-Lite
Aludyne
Corewell Health
YouthBuild Benton Harbor
Michigan Works
BOSS Services
Vickers Engineering
Area Agency on Aging
LifeCare Ambulance
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Jobseekers are encouraged to pre-register their attendance.