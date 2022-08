Anticipation has been growing all year for one of the fall’s likeliest bestsellers, Colleen Hoover's “It Starts With Us.” Hoover’s admirers — some call themselves CoHorts — have been so excited that she broke a personal rule not to let outside influences determine her next book. Hoover’s new work is a sequel to her still-bestsellling “It Ends With Us.” It should help extend what has been another solid year for the book industry. Booksellers are looking forward to a mix of commercial favorites such as Hoover, Anthony Horowitz and Veronica Roth alongside what Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt calls a “really strong” lineup of literary releases.