BENTON HARBOR — Job seekers are invited to Michigan Works’ hiring event next month, where more than 20 employers will meet with candidates to fill their open positions.

The next hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Michigan Works Service Center, at 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.

“Our hiring events have been a major success for Southwest Michigan employers and job seekers. Our most recent hiring event in July brought over 175 job seekers through our doors to meet with 25 employers. Going into the fall, we hope to help our local employers from various industries fill any remaining positions in preparation for the winter months ahead,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, in a news release.

The list of employers includes:

1st Source Bank

Arcadia Home Care & Staffing

Corewell Health

First Student Inc.

Four Winds Casino South Bend

Help at Home

Kay Manufacturing

Kinexus Group

Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled

Martin’s Super Markets

New Products Corp.

Pratt Industries

Ralph Moyle

Refresco

Steinbauer LLC

Telamon Corp.

The Peplinski Group

U.S. Army

U.S. Postal Service

In addition to employers, the job fair will host resource providers, such as:

ALR Educational Health Services

Lake Michigan College

MDHHS Division of Environmental Health

Michigan Works Training and Education services

Lead Safety Resources

Michigan Workforce Development

Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Jobseekers are encouraged to preregister their attendance online.

Employers looking to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier at mompremierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited. For more information or general questions, visit www. miworks.org/events.