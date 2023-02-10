BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works hopes to help employers with their workforce shortages with an upcoming hiring event.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 at the Michigan Works Service Center at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
“Our hiring events have been a major success for Southwest Michigan employers and jobseekers. This job fair will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, in a prepared release.
The growing list of employers includes: Champlain Specialty Metals, CHT USA, Corewell Health, Express Employment Professionals, Help at Home (formally Alliance Home Health Care Services), Kay Manufacturing, LADD, New Products Corp., Riverwood Center, Special-Lite, Tri-County Head Start and the United States Army.
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Jobseekers are encouraged to pre-register their attendance.
“To better prepare individuals for the next job fair, we also incorporated a Job Fair Readiness Workshop that will be taking place the week prior,” O’Reilly said in a news release. “Our team will be covering what to expect, what to wear, resume improvement and how to be prepared for an interview. We’ll also give a brief overview of the employers that are signed up for the job fair and the job openings they are looking to fill.”
Individuals who would like to sign up for the Job Fair Readiness Workshop can register at: kinexusgroup.formstack.com/forms/mw_job_fair_registration.
There are six different dates and times to choose from leading up to the hiring event.
Employers looking to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier at mompremierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited. For more information or general questions, visit www.miworks.org/events.