LAWRENCE — Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren hopes to help local employers struggling with the tight labor market with an upcoming hiring event.
The next hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Van Buren ISD Conference Center, located at 490 S Paw Paw St. in Lawrence, a news release stated.
“Our hiring events have been a major success for Southwest Michigan employers and jobseekers. We’re excited to bring them on the road for the month of November. These events will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works, in a prepared statement.
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume.
Individuals are encouraged to pre-register their attendance as well. Masks are not required, however, they will be provided.
“We would also like to encourage individuals who would like to attend this hiring event, to stop in one of our Michigan Works service centers in the days or weeks prior to the event to polish their resume, write a cover letter, and even sit through some mock interviews to brush up on their skills. Our team is ready to help you prepare for your next step,” O’Reilly said in the release.
Employers looking to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier at mompremierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited.
For more information or general questions, visit www.miworks.org/events.