BENTON HARBOR — Individuals who are 14-24 years old and interested in finding resources that support their goals are invited to attend the 2023 Young Adult Resource Fair.
Michigan Works and other community partners are coming together to bring young adults in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties more information about education, training and more, a news release stated Tuesday.
The resource fair will take place at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in Benton Harbor, at 127 Pipestone from noon to 4 p.m. May 19. If it rains, the event will be hosted at Michigan Works at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
“There are so many great resources for young adults that live in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties,” said Ian Gordon, vice president of workforce, in a prepared release. “By bringing community partners together and having one place to share the information with young adults, we can help individuals get going with their next steps of their life. While we can help individuals with education, training and employment, we also offer wraparound services such as access to transportation, food, child care, and many other services for those that are eligible. This event will be especially beneficial to those that are currently not enrolled in any secondary education programming.”
There will be information available about Michigan Works young adult services, YouthBuild in Benton Harbor, Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan, Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates and more in one place. There will be light refreshments and gift card giveaways happening throughout the event, the release stated. For more information or to register, visit miworks.org/events.
Those who can’t attend can email info@miworks.org, give Michigan Works a call at 927-1799, or stop into a service center to speak to a member of the Michigan Works team.