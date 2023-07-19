DECATUR — Music and craft beer will be showcased during the upcoming Midwest Fest in Van Buren County.
Midwest Fest, hosted by Final Gravity Brewing Co., is scheduled from 4-11 p.m. July 29 in downtown Decatur.
The festival, which spotlights more than 12 local breweries, includes entertainment by Illinois singer and musician Austin Edwards, first runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020; along with Kyle Jennings, Kyleigh See and Rob Feddersen.
While spectators listen to the entertainment, they can enjoy food and brews from more than a dozen Van Buren County area breweries, including Peat’s Original Cider, Presidential Brewing Co., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., Short’s Brewing Co. and Texas Corners Brewery.
This year marks the sixth time Final Gravity Brewing Co. has sponsored Midwest Fest.
“Events like this allow opportunities for the local community to come together and bring awareness to the importance of benefiting and supporting small businesses,” said Kevin Christensen, owner of Final Gravity, in a news release. “Small businesses are truly the backbone of each community and bring to light the authenticity and uniqueness of our local towns and communities.”
In addition to bringing people together, Midwest Fest also benefits the Make It Van Buren Craft Beverage Coalition. The coalition is made up of local brewers from Van Buren County.
“I am grateful for another community event to not only participate in, but one that helps promote small businesses like those in the craft beverage coalition in Van Buren County,” said Dan Peat, founder and owner of Peat’s Original Cider and chair of the Make It Van Buren Craft Beverage Coalition.
Market Van Buren is involved in promoting the festival as the nonprofit sponsor of the event.
“We’re excited to sponsor this event because it aligns with our strategy at Market Van Buren to bring the people, community and businesses together to build a strong economy,” Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris said in the release.
The event is open to the public and guests must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets are $25 each or $15 for designated drivers and can be purchased online at midwestfest.ticketleap.com/midwestfestmi/dates/Jul-29-2023_at_0400PM.
Tickets will also be available at the gate for $30 and only cash will be accepted. Drink tickets are $5 each and food tickets are $5 each and can be bought at the festival.