The 2023 Miss Blossomtime and Mr. Blossomtime Pageant/Showcase of Queens will return next month.
This year’s theme is “Blossomtime Salutes Our Agricultural Roots.”
The Mr. Blossomtime and Showcase of Queens Pageant is at 6:30 p.m. April 16, and general admission tickets are $40. Limited premier seating tickets are available for both nights at $45 each, according to a news release.
The Miss Blossomtime Pageant is the following evening at 7 p.m. April 17, and general admission tickets are $40. Limited premier seating tickets are again available at $45 each, and the program price for both evenings will be $5. The Mr. Blossomtime Pageant/Showcase of Queens and Miss Blossomtime pageants are held at the Lake Michigan College, Mendel Center.
In total, 21 community queens and 23 community kings will vie for the titles of Miss and Mr. Blossomtime and their respective royalty courts.
Hosting the evening festivities for the Blossomtime Festival are Lainie Lu Von Behren, a former Miss Blossomtime and Phil McDonald, athletic director to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Schools, for the two-day show. All community queens and community kings will compete in three different categories.
Please call the Blossomtime office at 982-8016 or stop by at 2330 S. Cleveland Ave. in St. Joseph to purchase tickets in advance. Ticket availability is limited and may not be available at the door.