BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lauren Vegter, Miss Spirit, was crowned the 90th Miss Blossomtime at the Miss Blossomtime Pageant on Monday night.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 5 years old. It’s so crazy to be Miss Blossomtime,” Vegter said after her coronation.



Miss Blossomtime Queens contestants perform their opening number Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.


Javen Graves, Miss Bridgman, first runner-up; Lauren Vegter, Miss Spirit and 2023 Miss Blossomtime; Olivia Ippel, Miss St. Joseph, second runner-up; and Linda Klein, Miss Berrien Springs and Miss Congeniality, are crowned Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.

