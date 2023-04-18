Javen Graves, Miss Bridgman, first runner-up; Lauren Vegter, Miss Spirit and 2023 Miss Blossomtime; Olivia Ippel, Miss St. Joseph, second runner-up; and Linda Klein, Miss Berrien Springs and Miss Congeniality, are crowned Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
ABOVE: Queen contestants take the stage during the formal presentation Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. RIGHT: Olivia Ippel, Miss St. Joseph, takes the stage during the formal presentation Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Lauren Vegter, Miss Spirit, is crowned the 2023 Miss Blossomtime Queen on Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. More photos on A2.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Olivia Ippel, Miss St. Joseph, takes the stage during the formal presentation Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Madison Collins, Miss Benton Harbor, takes the stage during the formal presentation Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Nadia Arend, Miss Stevensville, takes the stage during the formal presentation Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Linda Klein, Miss Berrien Springs, takes the stage during the formal presentation Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Miss Southwest Michigan Breckyn Bussey performs Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Javen Graves, Miss Bridgman, takes the stage during the formal presentation Monday night during the Miss Blossomtime Pageant held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.