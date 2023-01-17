ST. JOSEPH — The Miss Spirit of Blossomtime Pageant returns to Southwest Michigan this weekend.
This pageant is open to all Blossomtime first runner-ups and offers contestants one more opportunity to enjoy the many events and activities their sister queens will participate in.
Eighteen young women will compete for the title of Miss Spirit 2023, crowned by the reining 2022 Miss Spirit, Kirsten Krause, from Berrien Springs. The pageant will take place this at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Communities competing this year are Bangor, Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Bloomingdale, Bridgman, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Coloma, Eau Claire/Sodus, Edwardsburg, Hartford, New Buffalo, Niles, South Haven, St. Joseph, Stevensville, Three Oaks/River Valley and Watervliet.
The pageant will be held at the St. Joseph High School Auditorium. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with tickets available at the Blossomtime office or at the door for $25. Attendees can call the office at 269-982-8016.
The winner of Miss Spirit will go on to compete in the Showcase of Queens/Mr. Blossomtime Pageant on April 16, and is eligible to win all the queen awards at the showcase. For the Miss Blossomtime Pageant, she will also be eligible for all awards and titles including the title of Miss Blossomtime on April 17, which will be held Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.