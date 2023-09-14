DOWAGIAC — Authorities have found the pilot and airplane that went missing out of Dowagiac over the weekend.
Officials with the Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) confirmed the plane was discovered by a Michigan State Police helicopter Thursday afternoon in a wooded area about two miles north of Dowagiac. Richard Martin, 83, was found dead at the scene of the crash.
According to a news release from CAP, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
Police had been searching for Martin and his plane since he departed from a Dowagiac airport around 11 a.m. Sunday and never returned.
Martin’s aircraft was a home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.
For the past week, authorities had been searching in Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties. More than 100 members of CAP were involved in the search. More than 50 hours of flying have been logged by aircrews, and more hours ground searching in vehicles.