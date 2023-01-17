Children with All God’s Children Community Choir sing Monday morning during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Breakfast Ceremony held at the Grand Upton Hall at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Jerry Price, advisor of diversity, equity and inclusion partner for Corewell Health East, speaks Monday during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Breakfast Ceremony held at the Grand Upton Hall at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Ashley Hines, with Benton Harbor Community Development Corp., is recognized with the Spirit of MLK: Individual Spotlight on Monday during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Breakfast Ceremony held at the Grand Upton Hall at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Andrews University student Nicholas Gunn is recognized with the Spirit of MLK: Student Spotlight on Monday during a Martin Luther King Jr., Day Community Breakfast Ceremony held at the Grand Upton Hall at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Progress has been made since Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated more than 50 years ago, but more work needs to be done, said Jerry Price during Monday’s celebration of the civil rights leader at Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor campus.
“We are gathered here to celebrate a man whose life was taken far too soon – whose mere existence irritated the souls of those who saw racism as a justifiable norm instead of the detrimental disease that it truly is,” said Price, who is the advisor and diversity, equity and inclusion partner with Corewell Health East.