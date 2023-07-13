HAGAR TOWNSHIP — Monte Package Co. is investing $1.9 million in the construction of new headquarter offices spanning 6,500 square feet in Hagar Township.
On Monday, Hagar Township trustees approved the expansion with a 12-year tax abatement at a 50 percent tax rate. This expansion project will also result in the creation of 10 new jobs, company officials said.
“Monte Package has been an outstanding corporate citizen for Hagar Township,” Hagar Township Supervisor Izzy DiMaggio said. “Their continual growth and expansion, increasing jobs and tax base, validates success of the township’s mission to support light manufacturing businesses. It has been a pleasure for the township board to work with Monte Package and Cornerstone Alliance on this project.”
Monte Package, which was founded in 1925, is recognized as a leading player in the packaging industry – providing innovative solutions to various businesses.
Company officials said the expansion of their headquarters will not only strengthen its presence in the market but enable it to better serve clients and meet growing demands.
Cathy Tilley, director of Business Development at Cornerstone Alliance, expressed her enthusiasm about Monte Package’s decision to expand its operation.
“Monte Package is a community-oriented company, and with the support of Hagar Township, we are proud they have chosen to further their investment and expand their operations here,” Tilley said in a prepared statement. “This expansion project not only demonstrates Monte Package’s commitment to our region, but also creates new opportunities for our local workforce.”
The construction of the new headquarters is expected to be completed by April 2024.
Once operational, these offices will serve as the central hub for Monte Package’s administrative and managerial functions.
DiMaggio said the township was approached in April with the abatement proposal. In addition to approving the tax break, the township board also created an industrial development district.
“We are very excited about this. Monte has been an excellent corporate neighbor,” DiMaggio said. “They’ve donate land for a children’s park and a public safety building on Coloma Road. By building a new facility, they’re adding jobs and these people are going to stay here in the community.
“It’s a win-win for everybody involved,” he added. “Even through we’re giving them a 50 percent tax abatement, we’re getting the other 50 percent in new revenue that wasn’t expected.”