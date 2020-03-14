Every expert is saying, “stay home if you're sick,” but most will be forced to stay home anyway with events and large public gatherings being canceled due to the coronavirus/ COVID-19 scare.
Some government services will also be unavailable.
Van Buren County will be closed to the general public on Monday and Tuesday for the courts, elected officials and administration to develop operational protocols as a response.
The Van Buren County Administration Building will be open at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Board of Commissioners meeting to discuss Van Buren County’s response to COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, Niles City Hall and South Haven City Hall will only be open for essential business, according to news releases.
Both are requesting citizens call or use the city websites whenever possible to contact city offices and departments, and make payments.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday afternoon that all Secretary of State branches are now appointment only for three weeks.
Some meetings, like the one set for Wednesday for the Berrien County Parks Commission, have been canceled.
Libraries are cancelling all events and use of their community rooms, and some are even completely closing.
Watervliet District Library will close through April 5, though staff will be available during its regular business hours beginning Monday to answer questions by phone, email or through social media, as needed, and provide limited service.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor will be closed until April 6, though it does have plans to offer meal services to area children.
Community groups like The Berrien County Democratic Party, the Rotary Club of St. Joseph-Benton Harbor, the Michigan Flywheelers Museum and Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan will not hold meetings or special events.
Arts organizations and venues such as the Krasl Art Center, the New Territory Arts Association, The Acorn and Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra have canceled all events.
The Silver Beach Carousel will be open this weekend, then close from Monday to April 5.
The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan is closed until further notice.
Sarett Nature Center has canceled all programs through April 5, but its trails remain open.
“Time in nature isn’t an antidote for a virus, but it is good for your mind and soul during times of anxiety. At this time we are keeping regular hours at our nature center, but that may change. Please check our website and social media pages for potential changes,” Sarett officials wrote on their Facebook page.
Coloma has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, and the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual Chili Walk that was set for April 2.
The Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association has postponed its annual dinner and live auction until Saturday, May 30.
The Bottoms Up for A Cure Pub Run, with proceeds to go to the Berrien County Cancer Service, was set for April 25 but has now been postponed until the fall.