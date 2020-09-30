PAW PAW — More economic relief is on the way for small businesses in Van Buren County negatively affected by COVID-19-related restrictions.
Market Van Buren economic development agency, Van Buren County commissioners and the county’s Economic Development Corp., have pooled resources to issue 12 loans for $20,000 each to help meet the needs of small businesses impacted by the state’s efforts to control the spread of the pandemic.
“County leaders have been working with Market Van Buren and the Economic Development Corporation to identify several small businesses in need of working capital,” Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris said Tuesday in a news release. “At $20,000 each, the loans will enable the companies to continue operations and prepare for the winter season.”
The County Revolving Loan Fund is designed to traditionally provide gap financing for mortgages or property purchases. However, because of the economic strain on businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, county leaders decided to adjust requirements for granting loans. Due to the pandemic, they also approved lower-than-market interest rates, plus interest-only in year one.
“The Economic Development Corp.and the county commissioners felt an obligation to support our small businesses who are a major economic driver and the life-blood of our community. We challenged Market Van Buren to design a solution that cut government red tape and get our businesses the working capital they need to survive,” said Randy Peat, county commissioner and chairman of the Economic Development Corp. “I’m proud of the work we have done.”
Morris thanked the county commissioners and Economic Development Corp. board members for thinking outside the box and coming up with a solution that met the needs of the business community.
“This program is a testament to the leadership and innovative thinking of our county leaders. The business community needed an innovative solution to a challenge that is new to all of us and the county responded,” Morris said.
Final Gravity Brewing Co. in Decatur is one of the businesses approved for a loan.
“We are thankful to receive this financial support from the county,” said owner Kevin Christensen. “Between COVID-19 and the state’s restrictions, our revenues during the summer have been down. Typically, our summer season helps get us through the slower winter months. This loan program will help us in the lean winter months ahead.”
The latest loan program is one of several economic relief efforts the county, state and federal government has been utilizing to help businesses in Van Buren County affected by the pandemic.
In August, the state, through its Small Business ReStart program, issued grants of up to $20,000 to businesses and nonprofits with 50 or fewer employees.
Southwest Michigan received $7.5 million in grant funding from the ReStart program to assist businesses and nonprofits with working capital, and funds to cover expenses like rent, staffing and other costs.
In an earlier state grant program initiated in April, Market Van Buren secured more than $100,000 to help companies in Van Buren and Cass counties impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.