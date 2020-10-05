DOWAGIAC — It’s been a strange year for Karla Grady-Walker and her co-workers.
However, she’s adapted during the global pandemic and continued to find ways to help residents in the tri-county region as a talent development specialist at Berrien, Cass, Van Buren Michigan Works.
The Michigan Works Association noticed her efforts to meet employment needs in Southwest Michigan and was recently given a “Shining Star” Award.
The Dowagiac resident received the award during the association’s annual conference, which was held virtually in mid-September due to the pandemic.
Grady-Walker sat down with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Tony Wittkowski to discuss her 14-year career with Michigan Works and how she ended up working for the organization.
So, what’s your official title at Michigan Works?
I’m a talent development specialist.
What are your main responsibilities there?
Everything (laughs). I actually run several different programs. I run the Path and AEP Program, Dislocated Worker and Adult Program. We’re not doing the food stamps program right now because it’s on hold.
How long have you been with Michigan Works?
It’s at 14 years now. I was there for six years, but left for another six when I worked on my associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. I have been back since 2012.
How did you end up working there?
I first applied in 2000. I was working at a grocery store in Dowagiac and applied for customer service and management skills to be an employment specialist. I was initially signed with employment services, where I worked with businesses.
How many titles have you had with Michigan Works?
When I was the employment specialist back then, I was the back-up manager for employment services as well. In order to be in the work first program, you had to have a bachelor’s degree. So, when I came back, I was the talent development specialist. I have worked in every program there, including prisoner re-entry and the food stamp program.
What I do now as a talent development specialist has been my favorite role. With each position I’ve been able to help people and watch them succeed.
What is the Shining Star Award for?
Basically my managers saw everyone came to me when there was a problem. You try to help in every way you possible can. I try to be dedicated to my staff, co-workers and all the people we are helping. We had someone who was gone last summer who had a stroke. I helped him stay caught up on his case. I think our manager saw I stepped outside my normal duties and help. I’m always willing to step up and help.
How did you find out you were the recipient of the award?
It was weird. I was off for a couple days for vacation. I opened my email because I’m bad about not working when I’m not supposed to be working. But this time I stayed away. I came back and people were saying congratulations. I started reading backwards on my emails and saw I was nominated for this award.
What does the award mean to you and the work you do?
It really made me feel good. It lets me know that what I’m doing is being appreciated. My family posted it on Facebook and I can’t believe the number of people who responded. It made me smile.
Did you imagine this being your career?
My original goal was to be a teacher. I liked it, but for me I wanted to do more than just teach. Now I’m not only teaching people, but help them with barriers and resources to be successful. I still have that teaching aspect, just in a different way.
How has COVID-19 affected your work?
Working from home was completely different. It took a lot of quick learning in doing things virtually. You wake up one day and this is how it’s going to be. You had to use technology to help people.
Where do you see yourself in the next few years?
I enjoy what I do, but I know it is time for me to move up. If a management position comes by I would like to move up. I’ve been told that is my next step.