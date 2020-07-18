HARTFORD — The Hispanic/Latino communities of Van Buren County have been hit disproportionately by COVID-19.
Though Hispanics make up only 11 percent of the population in Van Buren County, as of July 14, they account for more than half (56 percent) of all positive COVID-19 cases, the Van Buren Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) reported in a news release Friday.
The percentage of overall cases identified as Hispanic/Latino ethnicity in the state is 8 percent.
“In response to the exposed disparity, VBCDHD is employing additional focused strategies to increase prevention awareness, testing availability and accessibility, and connect communities of color to other resources that support basic needs like food and housing,” the news release stated.
Public health research has long proven that the conditions in which people live, learn, work and play contribute to their health, according to the release. These conditions, over time, lead to different levels of health risks, needs, and outcomes among some people in racial and ethnic minority groups. Factors such as living conditions, work circumstances, underlying health conditions and lower access to care can impact health outcomes and are often exacerbated during public health emergencies.
The VBCDHD noted that even though nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 positive cases are occurring among primarily white, non-Hispanic individuals, it’s important that all community members take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 to themselves and others.
“This is truly a prevention effort that requires the collective effort of all,” the release said.
The VBCDH recommends physical distancing, whenever possible, wearing a face covering when in public, washing your hands regularly with soap, sanitizing high touch surfaces and if you’re sick, stay home.
More hygiene tips for families and workplaces are available on the health department’s website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.
The VBCDHD also released an updated tally of recovered COVID-19 individuals Friday.
Van Buren County now has 185 people recovered, 257 total cases and eight deaths.
Cass County now has 104 people recovered, 197 total cases and seven deaths.
Van Buren County gained 21 cases in the last week, while Cass gained 32.
Berrien County
Berrien County is up to about 132 active COVID-19 cases, up from 74 last Friday.
The county recorded another 26 new cases Friday alone, and over the week is up about 93 new cases.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) wrote on its Facebook page Friday after that many of the new cases this week have been linked to large gatherings, family parties, and group get-togethers, along with some new cases in nursing homes.
Berrien County has recorded 717 recoveries, about 33 more than last Friday. The week before, the county had about 50 new recoveries.
The county is still at 60 deaths.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 11 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, up from six on Thursday and eight last Friday.
In addition Friday, the BCHD reported that testing turn-around times have slowed due to limited laboratory capacity.
“It is important that if you get tested, you isolate/quarantine at home until you get your lab result, especially if you’re feeling sick,” the health department wrote on its Facebook page. “We’re at a tipping point in our fight against this virus. Berrien County, we urge you to keep up with wearing your mask, washing your hands and watching your distance.”