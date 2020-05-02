I have seen several people out at our local schools on the track, on the tennis courts, on the football field, etc. I thought all school campuses and facilities including fields were closed to the public and students. Why is it OK for them to be using these facilities?
I have also seen people at our local little league fields practicing baseball/softball. I thought all parks and outdoor/indoor athletic facilities were also closed?
Just Curious,
Christine, St. Joseph
Hi Christine, thank you for seeking clarification on the use of school facilities and outdoor parks. I contacted several schools throughout Berrien County and received a few different answers. Some are closed and nobody is allowed on the property at this time. There are a few that are allowing the public to use a track or field to exercise as long as they are using good social distancing.
I am aware of one local school that had a group of kids playing soccer that were not from the same house. We had to tell them to stop playing. But for the most part when I pass by our schools I only see a few people walking and they are doing a great job of keeping at least 6 feet apart. If you are passing a certain school and see that the public is not using good social distancing I would suggest that you contact the school or your local police department to help with the issue. You can also contact your local school district to see what policies they have. Most are easily accessible by going to that district’s website and sending them an email.
As far as baseball and softball, I would suggest the same approach. Many youth organizations have cancelled for the season and a few are waiting to see if a delayed start is possible. There should be no organized teams practicing right now, but you may find some parents and children working on skills at the ballparks. I have found that most municipal parks are open to walking and exercising, however they have roped or taped off the playground equipment or anything that you would have to touch. This includes the bathrooms and drinking fountains being closed.
We need to use good social distancing to keep our parks open. Many people live on busy streets and need to drive to another area for a safe place to exercise. If we aren’t able to use good safety practices our cities and towns will have to shut the parks down. Make sure to bring your own drinking water and hand sanitizer when you go. Getting out and exercising is good for us mentally and physically right now!