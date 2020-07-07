A motorycle lies broken in the road after it collided with a car driven by Joyce Collins of Three Oaks Saturday in New Buffalo Township. The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Stacy Johnson from Illinois, died.
NEW BUFFALO — A woman from Illinois is dead after another woman allegedly drove her car into the path of her motorcycle over the weekend, police said.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased motorcyclist as Stacy Johnson, 23. Police said she was the only rider of the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. Police identified the driver of the car as 87-year-old Joyce Collins of Three Oaks.