STEVENSVILLE — Capt. Michael Brown, commander of the Michigan State Police’s Fifth District, announced his candidacy as a Republican for governor Friday morning.
The Stevensville resident is entering a crowded Republican field for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s seat, which is up for election in 2022.
Brown decided to run two months ago, he told The Herald-Palladium in his first sit-down interview of the campaign.
“I think my experience, my long service to the state of Michigan, my military service and my knowledge of the whole state makes me the best candidate,” Brown said.
James Craig, former police chief of Detroit, has also been eyeing the race but has not yet declared his candidacy as a Republican. Brown said he thinks he outshines Craig in several ways.
“I don’t think he’s going to compare well to me, because I’ve worked (and) lived my whole life in the state,” Brown said.
Brown said his combined experience in the country, suburbs and in cities is unique to him in the primary field. He’s able to understand the issues facing each one of those communities, he said.
“I’m from the country, but I live in the suburbs – I’ve got some acreage outside of Stevensville,” Brown said. “And I’ve spent a lifetime to keep violent crime down in urban areas.”
The Whitmer administration’s handling of the pandemic and Democratic stances toward policing were some of the main factors motivating his run, he said.
Brown, 56, grew up in Belding, a rural municipality outside of Grand Rapids. He’s a self-described “country boy,” who woke up at 5 a.m. most mornings to milk his neighbor’s cows.
Brown joined the Marine Corps Infantry, enlisting as soon as he was able. During his military service, he attended night classes and received a bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights College. Around this time, he developed an interest in law enforcement. He returned to Michigan to join the state police, where he’s worked for 33 years.
As a 27-year-old, Brown ran for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners and won. He served two terms.
Brown will continue in his role as Fifth District commander for the near future. Michigan Civil Service law allows civil servants to campaign for office, so long as they take an unpaid leave of absence 60 days prior to the election, which Brown said he plans to do. He’s never missed an assignment, he said, and he doesn’t ever plan to.
“I’ve got a lot of energy,” Brown said. “I’ve done multiple jobs where I’ve done 60, 70, 80 hours of work a week.”
‘The citizens survived Whitmer’
In his first campaign video, he emphasized Michigan was going in the wrong direction and took aim at what he called the destructive impact of Whitmer’s policies on businesses and residents, particularly students.
Whitmer’s shutdown of non-essential business activity last year showed no respect for citizens and their livelihoods, Brown said, citing the state’s high unemployment numbers during the onset of the pandemic.
“The citizens survived Whitmer last year – and this year,” Brown said.
Asked what he would have done differently, Brown said he would have never deemed any businesses non-essential, instead providing health guidelines, especially for the most vulnerable, and letting citizens choose what’s best for themselves.
“(The Whitmer administration) didn’t even follow their own rules,” Brown said.
He supports the vaccine and has been vaccinated himself, but does not support vaccine mandates.
Additionally, Brown was critical of Whitmer’s attitudes toward law enforcement, saying she and other Democrats have created an environment hostile to the police.
“They’ve put a full-on assault on the law enforcement profession: the integrity of the profession and the people in it,” Brown said.
Brown blamed this environment for the low numbers of incoming cadets and the attrition rates in the police force. Not only that, but he linked the recent rise in violent crime to Democratic positions on law enforcement.
“It’s a tough term, but it’s accurate. We’ve had Democratic-sponsored rioting,” Brown said.
On these issues and others, Brown described the Democratic party as radical and out of step with Michigan voters.
“(Whitmer’s) got zero respect from rank-and-file law enforcement,” Brown said.
Other issues
A deer and turkey hunter, Brown said he’s an advocate for and supporter of the Second Amendment.
Brown cited his Catholic upbringing, saying he was proudly pro-life.
“Every child, born or unborn, needs to be able to fulfill their destiny,” Brown said.
In his campaign video, Brown said he wanted to make Michigan’s tax rates the lowest in the Midwest and cut back on regulation to make the state friendlier to business. The police captain told The HP he would bring experts into his administration who would streamline regulation, should he be elected.
Brown described himself as a Trump-supporter since 2015 and praised Trump’s border and trade policies, as well as his embrace of the working class.
“His policies were great for the state and great for the nation,” Brown said.
His campaign video stated his goal to increase graduation rates. Without mentioning critical race theory by name, he stated a need to focus on subjects like reading and arithmetic, rather than putting students “into groups.”
“If we’re teaching in high school, let’s teach the history of the country,” Brown said. “There’s some good parts; there’s some bad parts, but let’s teach the history.”
Brown said he knows where the state’s at and what the voters want. He thinks he’s the best one to get in on the right track, even if it means ruffling some feathers.
“It’s going to be a tough race, and I’m tough,” Brown said.
The Detroit Free Press reported there are eight other declared Republican candidates for governor: Tudor Dixon, Garrett Soldano, Ralph Rebandt, Ryan Kelley, Bob Scott, Articia Bomer, Evan Space and Austin Chenge.