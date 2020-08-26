NILES — When First Lt. Mike Dawson travels to Lansing on Monday to turn in his gear, he’ll do so with mixed emotions.
“It’s been a great career, and I’m going to miss it. But it’s time to enjoy retirement,” said Dawson, commander of the Michigan State Police post in Niles.
He’ll retire Monday after 31 years in law enforcement, all at the same police post.
“I’ve been told I’m the only one in the state who spent his entire career at one post,” Dawson said in a phone interview Tuesday.
His lifelong dream of being a police officer came true in 1989 when, as a graduate of the 106th Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School, he became a trooper assigned to the Niles post. In 2003, he was promoted to sergeant and in March 2013 he was promoted to first lieutenant and became post commander.
“They used to move people around every two years, but they don’t do that so much anymore, and our kids wanted to stay in Niles,” Dawson said.
He grew up in Grand Rapids but once in Niles, he met his wife, Margaret, who was a dispatcher at the Niles Police Department. They have two sons and three daughters, and also raised two nieces after their mother died.
Their oldest son, Matt Tingley, is a sergeant at the MSP Post in Brighton, and son David Dawson is a trooper in Hart, Mich.
“I was happy when they became police officers. Today it might be different,” Dawson said. “The whole attitude towards police has changed. I would still encourage a young person who wanted to be a police officer, but I would let them know the expectations and the scrutiny they’ll be under. I still think it’s a great job. I just wish it wasn’t so hostile.”
He said the biggest changes he has seen are the use of technology and the difficulty recruiting new officers.
“We used to hand-write or type reports. Now we use mobile data and dictation. I started out using a manual typewriter, and now some don’t even know how to type. And the car is very crowded, with all the gear.”
Dawson said in times past, there would be 60-100 applicants for two openings in law enforcement.
“Now if we have one or two job openings, we’re lucky to get five applicants,” he said.
Dawson said the Michigan State Police years ago would receive 1,000 to 2,000 applicants for 100 openings in recruit school. Now the MSP, like police departments all across the nation, struggles to fill openings.
Dawson said his favorite period of time as a police officer was when he was a squad sergeant and could help the troopers and interact with the public.
“Now my job is more administrative, and I think helping people is what I miss the most,” he said.
Dawson, 57, said he and his wife will enjoy traveling and spending time with their grandchildren and, “Maybe next year I’ll get a part-time job.”