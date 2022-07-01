Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in the early going. It's down 21% since hitting its most recent record high at the beginning of the year. The market just wrapped up its worst first half of a year in decades. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.6%. Crude oil prices rose.