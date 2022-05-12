ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Road Department is working to reopen one lane of the Napier Avenue bridge in each direction to all traffic in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The bridge has been closed to most traffic since April 26, after it was discovered a steel rocker had failed.

“We are deeply appreciative of the tremendous efforts from our construction crews, whose fast and careful work has enabled us to reopen the Napier Avenue bridge safely,” Kevin Stack, interim director of the road department, said in a news release. “This bridge is a key artery in our community, providing the best route to Lakeland hospital, so it was important for us to reopen this as quickly as we could."

While the goal is to reopen the bridge in time for the Memorial Day weekend traffic, Stack said they won't sacrifice safety for "speed or convenience."

Reconstruction work began on the bridge on March 28, but stopped on April 26 after crews sandblasting rust from bridge rocker arms and beams discovered greater deterioration than originally anticipated. The cleaning process resulted in gaps between the bridge rocker arms – which hold up the bridge beams and deck to allow the bridge to have some movement.

The road department closed the bridge to all traffic on April 26, until repairs could be made. These included the installation of temporary supports. On May 2, a certified weld inspector reviewed every weld to ensure the work had been completed safely.

The bridge, which provides the most direct route to Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, is again open to ambulance and police traffic. All other vehicles, including fire trucks, should continue to use the official detour, taking M-139 North to Business Loop I-94 and crossing the St. Joseph River using the Main Street bridge.

The design engineering team updated its calculations for the bridge with the temporary supports, concluding they would make the bridge capable of holding stationary and moving weight in excess of what the bridge was originally designed for in 1967.

Stack said safety is the No. 1 priority, as the road department determines if – and when – the bridge can be reopened to the public.

"We are monitoring it right now. What we're doing is we're simulating live traffic," Stack told Berrien County commissioners on Thursday. "The ambulances and police are going across it. The construction traffic on top of it is going across it. We're putting weight on that bridge, making it move as it is supposed to and watching to make sure everything is within tolerance as far as how much it's moving."

Stack cautioned the goal of reopening by Memorial Day weekend is dependent on a number of factors, including weather and the contractor crews.

“While we recognize the inconvenience of this bridge closure, we want to assure the public we will take all the necessary steps to complete and certify construction before we let non-emergency traffic back on the bridge,” Stack said. “The safety of all motorists is always our primary concern.”

During continued construction, Napier Avenue will have one lane of traffic maintained in each direction between Langley Avenue and Miami Road. Work is expected to be fully completed by August.

Once the bridge has reopened to one-lane traffic, the road department said motorists can expect possible travel delays. Stack also said drivers should remember to reduce speeds when traveling through work zones and to watch out for construction workers and equipment.