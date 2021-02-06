BENTON TOWNSHIP — Nearly 10 percent of Berrien County’s population has now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Thursday, the county had given about 18,321 doses of vaccine, with 3,052 of those being second doses, according to state figures.
That’s an additional 5,306 doses over last Thursday, or about 3 percent more of the population. The previous week the county had given about 4,675 doses, and the week before that about 3,424 doses.
As vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, new COVID-19 cases continue on a steady downward trend.
Berrien County recorded 207 new COVID-19 cases this week. That’s compared to 260 cases last week and 293 cases the week before.
The percent positivity rate remained steady around 7 percent this week – the same as last week.
The county recorded just one COVID-19 death this week, breaking with a pattern of three to six deaths a week the last three weeks.
An additional 342 recoveries were recorded this week. That’s more than the 292 recorded last week, but similar to the 330 recorded the week before that. Recoveries are defined as those still alive 30 days after a positive COVID-19 test.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County is at about 1,193 active COVID-19 cases. That’s compared to 1,330 active cases last Friday and 1,368 the Friday before.
In total, since last March, the county has recorded 10,240 COVID-19 cases, 8,848 recoveries, 199 deaths, 17 probable deaths and 834 probable cases. That’s an addition of 30 probable cases since last Friday.
COVID-19 patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland fluctuated some this week, but had an average of 20 patients a day admitted. That’s compared to an average of 22 patients a day last week and 36 patients a day the week before.
Van Buren/Cass
COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties stayed steady again this week.
Van Buren County recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Last week the county had recorded 91 new cases and one death.
Cass County recorded 67 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week the county had recorded 86 new cases and also no new deaths.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 4,547 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. Cass County has recorded 3,449 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths.
Van Buren and Cass counties got about another 1 percent of their populations their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week.
About 7 percent of Van Buren County’s estimated population has received its first dose.
The county has administered 7,475 doses of vaccine as of Thursday, with about 1,650 of those being second doses. That’s an additional 1,727 doses over last Thursday. That’s an increase from the previous week when the county had administered about 1,479 doses.
About 3.5 percent of Cass County’s estimated population has received its first dose. The county has administered 2,076 doses of vaccine as of Thursday, with about 314 of those being second doses. That’s an additional 551 doses over last Thursday. That’s very similar to the 560 doses administered last week.