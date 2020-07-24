ST. JOSEPH — Roland Bowman knew nothing about Relay for Life until his granddaughter, Jennifer Schneck, suggested last year that he walk the survivors lap.
Because he was fighting cancer himself while taking care of his wife, who has since passed away, this would have been the first year Bowman could take a lap at the relay event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Relay for Life will be an online virtual event. But Bowman doesn’t want that to stop people from donating to the American Cancer Society.
“It’s great for people to donate money,” Bowman said in a phone interview.
The Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event and raises money to help people like Bowman with information, support, transportation, medical equipment and other things.
Taking a break from his yard work, the 81-year-old said he would have walked the survivors lap this year because, “Now I look good and feel good.”
Bowman was diagnosed five years ago with stage 2 colon cancer during a routine colonoscopy. He beat that cancer, but was diagnosed last year with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), commonly known as pre-leukemia. He said the condition causes bone marrow to stop producing blood. His prognosis was grim, and he was told he had two to four months to live.
But he is truly a survivor. A year and 140 infusions of blood later, Bowman said, “I think I’m a strong person. I play golf on the weekends.”
Bowman said cancer “runs rampant” in his family. But, he said, he is at a healthy weight and has never smoked and, “I was surprised to get cancer.”
Schneck, a captain for one of the Relay for Life teams, said her grandpa is her hero.
“He’s a strong believer in catching cancer early through regular screenings and taking care of yourself,” she said. “He didn’t know about Relay (for Life) until I told him he should do the survivors lap, since I know he would love seeing people clap for him and tell him how strong he is.”
But it was not to be.
Last year, he was fighting his own health battle while taking care of his wife, who recently died of Parkinson’s disease.
This year’s Berrien County Relay for Life had been set for Aug. 1 at Upton Middle School in St. Joseph, but will now be a social media virtual celebration of survivors like Bowman, and a tribute to those who have died from cancer.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Larry Ward, volunteer logistics chairman for Berrien County Relay for Life. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and we hope that people will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”
Relay for Life raises money for the American Cancer Society programs such as cancer research, providing patient information, supporting cancer patients with rides to their appointments and housing for their families near hospitals.
Ward said Relay for Life teams have struggled to raise money this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to meet in group settings and events. He said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has been horrible for everyone, it has been especially difficult for those with cancer, as they are typically at a high COVID risk and many have had to delay treatments.
Meanwhile, cancer has not been quarantined, Ward notes.
For this year’s virtual event, relay teams are producing short videos highlighting survivor stories. The videos will be merged into a single highlight reel and posted on the Berrien County Relay for Life Facebook page so it can be shared and re-posted, Ward said.
The video will be available starting Aug. 1.
But donations to the Berrien County Relay for Life can be made now by going online to relayforlife.org/berriencountymi, then scrolling down to the “Donate” tab.