NEW BUFFALO — New Buffalo High School has 44 seniors in the class of 2020, with 11 senior scholars based on a calculation of their cumulative GPA and SAT scores.
Senior Scholars include: Cordania DeSimone, Lethaea DeSimone, Kira Arvanitis, Rachel Hofstetter, Grace Gradowski, Jacob Nerada, Jacob Fidler, Jesse Arp, Emily Baughman, Ashton Jacobs Golebiewski, Andrew Kuta.
Members of the class are: Jesse Arp, Kira Arvanitis, Emily Baughman, Daniel Bowen, Aliyah Brown, Ian Cawley, Michael Comer, Donavon Curtis, Cordania DeSimone, Lethaea DeSimone, Clay Drake, Sarah Eberly, Marcus Escoto, Emily Fatter, Haley Feeback, Jacob Fidler, Michael Flick, Rogelio Garcia, Grace Gradowski, Jacqueline Hauseman, Sonja Heath, Rachel Hofstetter, Ashton Jacobs Golebiewski, Samantha Jarrett, Henry Johnson, Nickolas Keen, Izabella Koller, Andrew Kuta II, Mary Mayer, Tucker Morse, Hope Motycka, Rose Nallenweg, Jacob Nerada, Rebecca-Kyah Nielson, Taylor Oselka, Phineas Payne, Adam Ripley, Joseph Roberts, Justin Smith, Gabriel Tingley, Leigha Vinson, Aidan White, Joseph Wick, Clair Workman.