New COVID-19 cases fell slightly but remained high, as Berrien County follows the statewide surge.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Nov. 17-23 was about 439 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 452 new cases per 100,000 residents. The week prior, it was at 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 15th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 24.6 percent on Wednesday. Last week, it was 19.4 percent.
One person died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Nov. 17-23.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland grew from last week.
There were about 51 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s up from the average a day for the last three weeks: 45, 37 and 34.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered fell from last week to this week, according to state data. However, vaccine data was not posted on Friday because of the holiday.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 248 doses this week, between last Saturday and Monday, down from 1,732 doses the week prior. The week before that, 1,650 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 149,395 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 67,907 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 56.6 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 51.1 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 56.3 percent with at least one dose and 51 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 486 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 526 new cases last week and 183 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases this week and three new deaths. The county had recorded 228 new cases last week and 155 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity rose from 22.7 percent last week to 25.1 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was up from 23.7 percent from last week to 26 percent this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 60.3 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 55.1 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 59.9 percent with one dose and 54.9 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 40 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 35.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 39.9 percent with one dose and 35.8 percent fully vaccinated.