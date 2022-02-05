New COVID-19 cases are starting to come back down to earth in Berrien County, after the largest surge in the pandemic.
The average for new cases from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 was about 769 new cases per 100,000 residents in Berrien, which amounts to 1,180 total cases, according to state data. Last week, it was at 1,158 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 25th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 28.8 percent on Tuesday. Last week, it was 37.4 percent.
According to state data, 10 people died from COVID-19 in Berrien in the past week.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland kept pace with what the health system has seen over the past month.
There were about 79 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s consistent with the average a day from the last three weeks of 80, 72 and 79. Six of those patients were in the ICU.
Guy Miller, acting health officer of the Berrien County Health Department, said his report to the Board of Health on Wednesday highlighted the drop.
Vaccine update
State agencies did not update their vaccine tracker by Friday.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 645 doses between last Friday and this Monday, down from 1,148 doses the week prior, at least in part because of incomplete reporting. The week before that, 879 doses were given.
As of Monday, 159,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 72,191 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 60.6 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 54.3 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 60.5 percent with at least one dose and 54.2 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 475 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 791 new cases last week and 945 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 232 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded about 446 new cases last week and 369 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was down from 35.6 percent last week to 31.2 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was down from 33.7 percent from last week to 26.2 percent this week.
As of Monday, Van Buren County was at 65 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 59.6 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 64.9 percent with one dose and 59.5 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, Cass County was at 43.3 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 43.2 percent with one dose and 38 percent fully vaccinated.