Berrien County remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the eighth week in a row, but saw the number of new cases drop.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 was about 181 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 211 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Two people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.
Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 11 percent on Thursday. Last week, it was 13 percent.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland grew from last week.
There were about 27 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s above the average a day for the last three weeks: 17, 23 and 22.
Interim health officer Courtney Davis said emergency departments were inundated from both non-COVID respiratory diseases and COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The BCHD’s data dashboard remains under construction.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations saw a drop compared to last week.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 737 doses this week, as of Thursday, down from 1,170 doses the week prior. The week before that, 988 doses were administered.
As of Friday, 143,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 66,027 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 59 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 54.5 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 58.5 percent with at least one dose and 53.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
Both Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 250 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 202 new cases last week and 174 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 186 new cases last week and 168 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity went up from 12 percent from last week to 16 percent this week, according to state data. Cass County’s percent positivity went down slightly from 19 percent last week to 18 percent this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 62.9 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 58.5 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 62.2 percent with one dose and 57.7 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 41.4 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 37.8 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 41.1 percent with one dose and 37.5 percent fully vaccinated.