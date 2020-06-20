Berrien County broke even when it came to new COVID-19 cases and recoveries this week.
From last Friday to Friday, there were 20 new cases and 20 new recoveries.
The county now has 689 cases and 592 recoveries total.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported in its weekly update that of the new cases reported this week, none of them were associated with a new outbreak at a long-term care facility.
There have been 60 recorded COVID-19 deaths in Berrien County, an addition of just three from last Friday. This has been one of the least deadliest weeks since early April.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 37 active COVID-19 cases, three less than last Friday.
The BCHD also noted in its Friday update that the county continues to lead the state when it comes to testing. So far, the county has conducted about 14,700 tests.
It also reported that just 3.1 percent of the tests being done are coming back positive. That’s down from 7.7 percent in May.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating one COVID-19 patient as of Friday morning, three less than last Friday.
Van Buren/Cass
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly tally of recovered COVID-19 patients.
Van Buren County now has 124 people recovered, 21 more than last week.
Cass County now has 66 people recovered, 14 more last week.
Van Buren is still at six recorded deaths and Cass is at four. No COVID-19 deaths were recorded this week in either county.
Van Buren County gained 10 cases during the week, while Cass gained 15.
Van Buren County added one case on Friday, bringing its total to 189. With deaths and recoveries, the county has about 59 active cases, 11 less than last Friday.
Cass County added no cases Friday, keeping its total at 106 cases. The county has about 36 active cases, one more than last Friday.
More local COVID-19 numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.