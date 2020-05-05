The number of additional COVID-19 cases exceeded the number of recovered over the last week in Berrien County, a reversal from the prior week.
Berrien County added 86 additional cases from last Monday, while in that time 50 people recovered.
There are now 107 active cases, with a total of 303 confirmed positive cases and 196 recovered.
Five additional people have died this past week, one less than the prior week.
The county now has 19 deaths, four of which have been since Friday. The fifth was reported last Tuesday.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported the deaths were that of a man and a woman both over the age of 85, a woman under the age of 50 who had multiple underlying health conditions, and a man over the age of 75 who had underlying health conditions.
All the deaths have been in people over the age of 40, with 50 percent being “non-hispanic black” and 68 percent being men, according to the BCHD’s data dashboard.
The Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs and Niles ZIP codes have the most confirmed and presumed positive cases, with St. Joseph coming in fourth.
There are seven people currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Spectrum Health Lakeland, and seven hospitalized not in the ICU.
Berrien County is sitting at 176 presumed positive cases – a number that fluctuates frequently based on testing. Last Monday there were 165 presumed positive cases.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department did not update its count numbers for its two counties Monday afternoon. In addition, the state was having software problems that delayed its reporting until late Monday night. The Herald-Palladium will report those totals on Wednesday.
For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus. Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.