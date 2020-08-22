BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County has kept a steady rate of new COVID-19 cases for about two weeks now, the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported Friday.
New cases average out to about 11.5 new cases per day.
Since last Friday, Berrien County gained 66 new COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries and two deaths.
The previous week the county recorded 82 cases, 83 recoveries and two deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county was at about 86 active COVID-19 cases Friday. That’s down from 96 the week before and 99 the week before that.
In total, the county now has had 1,317 cases, 1,162 recoveries, 69 deaths and 244 presumed cases. The county added two presumed cases over last week.
Berrien County is also holding steady with its 3 percent average positivity rate, according to the BCHD. That’s the number of tests coming back positive.
As of Tuesday, the state reported the county was doing an average of 570 tests a day.
In addition, Spectrum Health Lakeland’s COVID-19 patient count has steadily dropped over the last few weeks, from 13 patients on Aug. 7, to seven patients on Aug. 14 and four patients Friday morning.
No new outbreaks at long-term care facilities were reported this week in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties.
Van Buren/Cass
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly tally of recovered COVID-19 patients Friday.
Van Buren County now has 303 people recovered. That’s an addition of 40 recoveries over last week. The week before, the county added 26 recoveries.
Cass County now has 216 people recovered. That’s an addition of 26 recoveries since last week. The week before, the county added 17 recoveries.
Cass County added two COVID-19 deaths this week and Van Buren County added three.
With deaths and recoveries, Cass County had about 116 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. That’s down from 120 last Friday and 123 the week before.
Van Buren County had about 158 active cases as of Thursday. That’s down from 173 last Friday and up from 153 the week before.
Both counties are still averaging between a 3 and 5 percent positivity rate for COVID-19 tests.