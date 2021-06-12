The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County held steady this week.
Berrien County recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases this week, keeping steady with the 39 new cases recorded last week.
In addition, 159 new recoveries were recorded.
Four new deaths were recorded this week, with all the people being over the age of 50.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 323 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 446 last Friday and 675 the Friday before that.
In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 13,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,633 presumed cases, 267 confirmed deaths, 19 presumed deaths and 13,327 recoveries.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland rose slightly this week to an average of 14 patients a day. That’s up from 12 patients a day last week, but still down from 16 patients a day the week before.
Vaccine update
During the first 10 days of June, COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County gave about 4,019 doses, with about 2,382 of those being second doses, according to state data.
During the first 10 days of May, more than 5,000 doses had been given in the county.
In total, as of Thursday, providers have given 121,915 doses of vaccine, with 55,258 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 50.8 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least their first dose and about 45 percent fully vaccinated.
The state did not update this data last Friday. The previous Thursday, May 27, Berrien County was at about 49.1 percent with at least one and 43.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren/Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties held steady too this week.
Van Buren County recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county recorded 20 new cases last week and 58 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county recorded 15 new cases last week and 22 new cases the week before.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,660 COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,788 cases and 71 deaths.
COVID-19 vaccine data was unavailable for Cass and Van Buren counties Friday evening.
To explore the state’s vaccine data, visit www.michigan.gov/covidvaccine.