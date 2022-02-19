New COVID-19 cases in Berrien County have fallen drastically in the past week.
The average for new cases from Feb. 10 to 16 was about 157 new cases per 100,000 residents in Berrien, which amounts to 240 total cases, according to state data. Last week, it was at 262 new cases per 100,000 residents. The week prior, it was at 769 cases per 100,000 residents.
However, the county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 27th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 13.3 percent on Tuesday. Last week, it was 21.1 percent.
According to state data, two people died from COVID-19 in Berrien in the past week.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland has also fallen.
There were about 45 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. Four of those patients were in the ICU. Two weeks ago, 79 patients were admitted.
Vaccine update
State vaccine totals were not updated Thursday, so the numbers of vaccines administered weekly were not available for Berrien County.
As of Feb. 12, 160,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 72,802 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 60.9 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 54.8 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 60.7 percent with at least one dose and 54.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week, but cases are also falling.
Van Buren County recorded 146 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 220 new cases last week and 475 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded about 105 new cases last week and 234 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was down from 23.2 percent last week to 16.6 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was down from 25.7 percent from last week to 16.6 percent this week.
As of Monday, Van Buren County was at 65.6 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 60.5 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 65.4 percent with one dose and 60.1 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, Cass County was at 43.5 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38.2 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 43.4 percent with one dose and 38.1 percent fully vaccinated.