Berrien County added four new COVID-19 cases and four new recoveries Thursday, keeping the county at 20 confirmed active cases.
The county now has 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 620 recoveries and 60 deaths.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating three COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning, one more than on Wednesday.
Van Buren County gained three cases Thursday, while Cass gained five.
Van Buren has 197 cumulative cases and Cass has 118.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release updated recovery totals today on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.