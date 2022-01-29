As COVID-19 cases continue to fall nationwide, Berrien County has yet to see the precipitous drop that has followed other areas’ omicron surges.
The average for new cases from Jan. 20-26 was about 1,158 new cases per 100,000 residents in Berrien, according to state data. Last week, it was at 1,154 new cases per 100,000 residents, down from its peak of 1,338 cases.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 24th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 37.4 percent on Tuesday. Last week, it was 38.7 percent.
According to state data, three people died from COVID-19 in Berrien in the past week, marking 38 total deaths in 2022.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland grew this past week.
There were about 80 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s consistent with the average a day from the last three weeks of 72, 79 and 86.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered rose from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,148 doses this week, between last Friday and this Wednesday, an increase from 879 doses the week prior. The week before that, 673 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 159,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 72,064 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 60.5 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 54.2 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 60.2 percent with at least one dose and 54 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 791 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 945 new cases last week and 802 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 446 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded about 369 new cases last week and 401 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was down from 36.8 percent last week to 35.6 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was down from 36.2 percent from last week to 33.7 percent this week.
As of Wednesday, Van Buren County was at 64.9 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 59.5 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 64.6 percent with one dose and 59.2 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Cass County was at 43.2 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 43 percent with one dose and 37.9 percent fully vaccinated.