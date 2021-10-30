For a little over a month, Berrien County’s new cases have hovered just below 200 per 100,000 residents.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Oct. 21-27 was about 194 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 181 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 11th week in a row.
Zero people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Oct. 21-27.
Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 11.9 percent on Thursday. Last week, it was 10.5 percent.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland rose slightly from last week.
There were about 25 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s on par with the average a day for the last three weeks: 23, 16 and 27.
The BCHD’s data dashboard remains under construction. Vaccination data was also unavailable Friday afternoon on the state’s website.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 214 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 206 new cases last week and 238 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases this week and three new deaths. The county had recorded 152 new cases last week and 136 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity went up from 13.4 percent from last week to 15 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity stayed at about 20 percent from last week to this week.