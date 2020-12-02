BERRIEN CENTER — Cross country skiing enthusiasts will have new equipment to rent from Love Creek Nature Center and County Park in Berrien Center, thanks to donations from two nonprofit groups.

Derek Pelc, chief naturalist at Love Creek, said just over $11,000 was donated to buy 75 sets of Alpina cross country skis, replacing the old ones, which were more than 10 years old.

