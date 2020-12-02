Derek Pelc, chief naturalist at Love Creek Nature Center, checks out some of the center’s new skis available for rent this winter. Pelc is hoping for an abundance of snow this year – something that was missing a year ago.
Derek Pelc, chief naturalist at Love Creek Nature Center, checks out some of the center’s new skis available for rent this winter. Pelc is hoping for an abundance of snow this year – something that was missing a year ago.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Love Creek Nature Center now has dozens of new pairs of ski boots, skis and poles through contributions from the Bitzer Family Fund and the Bike Michiana Coalition.
Don Campbell / HP staff
After snow arrives, people interested in using the new skis are encouraged to call ahead to check on condition of the trails.