BENTON TOWNSHIP — There are more presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County than confirmed cases, county health officials reported Thursday.
The Berrien County Health Department released a report with much more detail about the county’s COVID-19 cases than had previously been reported. The report said there are 162 presumed positive cases, compared to the county’s 133 confirmed positive cases.
Presumed cases are individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who have been identified through contact tracing and exposure to other confirmed COVID-19 cases since tracking began in March.
Out of the confirmed positive cases in Berrien County, seven have died and 71 have recovered, according to the BCHD.
Recovered cases are individuals who had confirmed COVID-19 test results and have now been released from isolation after having three days of no fever (without a fever-reducing medication) and improvement in respiratory symptoms, plus it’s been at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.
The BCHD released other new sets of data also Thursday, such as the number of cases by ZIP code in the county.
It shows that the 49022 ZIP code (Benton Harbor) has more than 50 confirmed and presumed cases, while the 49106 (Bridgman), 49115 (Harbert), 49116 (Lakeside) and 49128 (Three Oaks) ZIP codes have zero cases.
ZIP codes 49120 (Niles), and 49013 and 49104 (Berrien Springs) each have 31-50 cases.
The data shows more women in the county have the virus than men, and that people between 60 and 69 are most likely to have it.
The county reports that the data on race/ethnicity is still being updated.
The full dataset can be found at www.bchdmi.org/1689/COVID-19 -Cases-and-Data.
The BCHD and Spectrum Health Lakeland are holding a news conference to give more updates on COVID-19 in the county at 12:30 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live, @bchdmi and @spectrumhealth lakeland.
Surrounding counties
The number of cases and deaths in Van Buren County stayed steady on Thursday, with 26 positive cases and two deaths.
Cass County now has 19 positive cases, up from 17 reported Wednesday. The county still has one reported death.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.