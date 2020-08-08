SOUTH HAVEN — Expect some new faces on area school boards for the upcoming year.
Candidate filings compiled by the Van Buren County Clerk’s office show that several current school board members in the South Haven, Bangor and Covert public schools districts have chosen not to seek-re-election in November, paving the way for new ones to take their place as well as the possibility for a few write-in elections.
South Haven
South Haven Public Schools has three four-year positions available However, only one of the three incumbents has filed for re-election – Vice President Doug Ransom. The other two board members, long-time Treasurer Joe DeGrandchamp and Trustee John Frost, chose not to re-file for their seats. Also on the ballot is newcomer, S. Grassflower, which could lead toward a write-in candidate for the third position that will be open.
Covert
Covert Public School’s slate of board of education candidates also contains several newcomers.
There will be a handful of four-year and two-year positions available.
For several months, the board has had two openings after trustees Elizabeth DeRosa and Cheryl Edrington resigned at the end of March.
As a result, that has created more open seats for the November election because neither Secretary Shirley Kener nor Trustee Flozene King filed for re-election.
“As it stands right now, there are four 4-year terms on the ballot for this November 2020 election,” said Anthonette Cox, administrative assistant to Covert Public Schools Superintendent Yolanda Brunt..
Candidates who are seeking office are former school board member Cheryl McCray, incumbent Ella Rae Harrington and newcomer Geoffrey Rose.
That will leave one 4-year term open.
“The fourth candidate will have to be a write-in candidate at this juncture,” Cox said.
Only one candidate, Kayla Perry, filed for the partial two-year term position.
Bangor
Like Covert, Bangor will not have a full slate of candidates seeking to fill board positions.
The terms of four board members will expire at the end of this year. However, only three candidates have filed to run for election in November.
The board members whose terms are expiring are Vice President Betsy Finch, Secretary Sarah Gray, Treasurer Jen Zordan and Trustee Joyce Adams, according to Melissa Quinn, administrative assistant to Superintendent Lynn Johnson.
However, only Zordan and Adams have filed to run for re-election. They will be joined on the ballot by Joyce Adams, leaving one four-year term available to write-in candidates.