Owner Doug Landers, right, and his family, Mark Hills and grandson Owen Hills, 10, plan to reopen the former Pater True Value store in Royalton Township by December.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The corner of M-63 and M-139 will remain a hardware store in Royalton Township.

Five months after the closure of Pater True Value Hardware at 4032 M-139, another True Value location will open in its place.

Doug Landers is working to reopen the former Pater True Value store in Royalton Township this December.
Owner Doug Landers checks on stock while working to reopen the former Pater True Value store in Royalton Township.

