Two organizations listed among nation’s best
BENTON HARBOR — Kinexus Group and United Way of Southwest Michigan were recently named two of the 2020 Best Nonprofits To Work For.
The Nonprofit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations with quality workplaces.
United Way of Southwest Michigan was ranked No. 4 and Kinexus Group ranked No. 36, out of 50 nonprofits across the nation.
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the Top 50 employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry’s economy, workforce and businesses.
Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine the results.
Public announcement of the entire list and rankings was published by The Nonprofit Times on April 2.