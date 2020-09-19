Alpha Resources doubles building footprint
STEVENSVILLE — Alpha Resources LLC, a manufacturer of aftermarket consumables and certified reference materials, is in the beginning stages of expanding its manufacturing production.
The proposed expansion would add 30,000 square feet of space.
“This building is Alpha Resources’ third manufacturing space in Southwest Michigan. Initially, this new space will house several lines of specialized production to help meet current demands for consumable products,” Ken Mantei, director of operations, said in a news release. “We are excited about the growth opportunities the new space brings. With the production configuration changes we can make in the new building, we will be able to create more efficient manufacturing flow for existing Alpha Resources products. This will also allow us space for future product expansions.”
Alpha Resources’ headquarters and ceramics plant are located at 3090 Johnson Road in Stevensville. Alpha Resources will maintain its current headquarters and expand the on-site laboratory.
The expansion will be done over the next 18 months. The company also expects to add several manufacturing positions.
Michigan Works expanding in Cass County
BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren will close the doors to its Dowagiac office on Oct. 1 and expand to three other locations throughout Cass County.
Michigan Works expanded its services inside the Niles Southwestern Michigan College administration building and will soon be seeing individuals at the Cass County Department of Health and Human Services building and the Dowagiac Public Library.
Both the Dowagiac Public Library and the Cass County DHHS locations will soon be available as the Dowagiac library is undergoing renovations and DHHS is not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren sites including Benton Harbor, Paw Paw and SMC Niles, are currently closed for walk-in services and are providing services remotely or by appointment.
To schedule a phone or in-person appointment visit www.miworks.org or call 800-285-9675.