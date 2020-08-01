Dental practice expands
ST. JOSEPH — Construction efforts are underway for a large expansion project at St. Joseph Dentistry.
Once complete, the project will nearly double the space of the St. Joseph dental practice.
St. Joseph Dentistry selected Pearson Construction as their design builder, which will use its in-house architectural firm, TERA Architects, as the design partner.
The practice, at 3386 Niles Road, will remain fully operational during the expansion project.
Credit union voted ‘best in state’
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union was named one of America’s “Best-In-State Credit Unions” for 2020.
Forbes partnered with Statista to identify America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions in 2020 through an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers. Participants were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts.
Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed credit unions in terms of trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
“To be recognized by our members in this way is truly humbling,” Honor CEO Scott McFarland said in a news release.