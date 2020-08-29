Barber Packaging begins major expansion
BANGOR — Barber Packaging recently announced a big expansion that will create up to 20 jobs in Van Buren County.
The Bangor-based packaging company has experienced steady growth over the last 30 years, leading up to this expansion project. In 2018, the company opened a 15,000-square-foot facility in Paw Paw, which they now plan to relocate to a 36,000-square-foot site near company headquarters in Bangor.
This expansion will house production and warehousing for both their new protective products division, as well as their traditional core product line of industrial packaging. The expansion is expected to open this fall.
During the initial stages of the pandemic, Barber Packaging worked with Market Van Buren to identify critical needs in the medical industry, and partnered with the Pure Michigan Business Connect to drive new orders.