Honor Credit Union donates masks
BRRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union is helping a local group of volunteers who have come together virtually to sew masks for the community with the donation of a $500 gift card for supplies.
Retired nurse Chris VanDenburgh leads a growing virtual group of mask makers through a Facebook group called Making Face Masks Volunteers to provide masks for health care and other frontline workers in Michigan.
The efforts began when VanDenburgh received a message from a nurse who asked if masks could be made for the nurses at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. VanDenburgh jumped to the occasion and bought several yards of material and began making masks that afternoon.
Some of the organizations impacted through the donation of the face masks are Spectrum Health, Area Agency on Aging, Bronson Methodist Hospital, United Way of Southwest Michigan and the Berrien County Health Department. Together they have donated 3,500 masks so far. These efforts are funded by the volunteers of the group or through any donations received.
For more information, search “Making Face Masks Volunteers” on Facebook.
Carvana launches car-buying service in BH
BENTON HARBOR — Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is offering home delivery in the Benton Harbor area to provide those who need to buy a vehicle with an online car-buying experience.
Carvana provides customers with a safe way to buy a vehicle online from home.
This includes a seven-day return policy, which gives customers a week to ensure their vehicle fits their life. Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com with 360-degree virtual vehicle tours.